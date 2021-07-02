TOMAH—Ralph L. Johnson aka “Papa J” and “Billy Goat”, 97, of Tomah passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Tomah. He was born on April 23, 1924, to Robert W. and Edith V. (Looker) Johnson in Viola, WI. Ralph proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army, serving in the North African Theater, Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe during WWII. On July 3, 1948, Ralph was united in marriage to Mary B. Bee in Viola, she preceded him in death on April 7, 2005. Early on Ralph worked for Tomah Auto and the Co-op in town later taking employment with the country he worked for over 28 years, retiring in 1986 a foreman for the Monroe County Highway Department. He was a Life Member of the Curtis McNutt VFW Post #1382, a Life Member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and a member of the Tomah Masonic Lodge. As a Purple Heart recipient, Ralph was honored with four Chevrons. He was also honored, along with two fellow veterans and friends, by the French government, for their participation in their military efforts during WWII. During his service time, Ralph was in the bridge engineering company. In Bridge to Far, a motion picture, Ralph’s post behind a machine gun is portrayed in the movie.

Prior to Mary’s passing, Ralph and Mary were inseparable, even when out fishing which was one of Ralph and Mary’s favorite pastimes, Mary was always by his side, often walking hand in hand. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed all types of hunting. Making toys, wood, and metal, was one of Ralph’s special gifts and many of his grandchildren and other children were fortunate to receive one of his homemade toys. Ralph and Mary had an open-door policy, and many children were taken under their loving care, sometimes just for a night or two, sometimes longer, no questions asked, just a “come on in and take a seat”. Ralph had an infectious smile and loved to joke around. Joking around and making new friends came easy to Ralph as he had a personality that would draw you in wrapping your heart around his. His kind and tender heart could console those who were suffering a sadness, finding just the right words to bring a smile back to your face and help healing that part of your heartache. He was honest and genuinely cared for others. Ralph doing what he did best, loving unconditionally…leaves behind a legacy of love and that of a life well lived.