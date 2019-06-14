VIROQUA/CHASEBURG — Ralph Raymond Schedivy Sr., 90, of Viroqua and formerly of Chaseburg, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Vernon Memorial Hospital.
He was born Feb. 20, 1929, in La Crosse, St. Ann’s Hospital, to Godfrey and Victoria (Blaha) Schedivy. Ralph lived in La Crosse and attended Webster Public School for kindergarten and St. Wenceslaus Parochial School through the eighth grade. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1947. It was also in 1947, that he moved with his parents and sister to Chaseburg, where they farmed for many years.
Ralph married Rita Marie Durkin at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bangor, April 7, 1956. Together, they farmed the family homestead in Chaseburg (on Bunker Hill Lane), for the next 46 years, raising 10 children. Ralph built the first milking parlor in town of Hamburg in 1970. It was after retiring from farming that the couple moved to Viroqua, where Ralph drove a bus, taking clients to the Vernon Area Rehabilitation Center (VARC) from throughout northwest Vernon County. Rita passed away many years later Oct. 14, 2010. Ralph found love and companionship again and married a longtime friend, Betty Keenan, Nov. 12, 2011.
Ralph’s passions were family and farming, but he enjoyed music, dancing and woodcarving. He belonged to National Farmers Organization (NFO), Chaseburg Lions, AARP, Vernon County Historical Society, Senior Citizens and Sentimental Singers. He also contributed his time to Habitat for Humanity.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; his sons, David of Chaseburg, Michael (Margaret) of Coon Valley, John of Westby, Leo (Brigit) of La Crosse and Ralph Jr. (Kathy) of Chaseburg; his daughters, Helen (Gary) Picha, of Wisconsin Dells, Ann (Dan) Tollefson of Viroqua, Mary (Richard) Humfeld of Chaseburg, Norma Limmex of Portage and Gina Schedivy of Plymouth, Minn. Other survivors are his 27 grandchildren and stepgrandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his only sister, Joan (Clarence) Urbanek of Chaseburg.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Rita.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at St. Mary’s Annunciation Catholic Church (corner of Congress and Broadway) in Viroqua. Friends may call during visitations for Ralph from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home or for one hour prior to Mass Monday at the church. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery off Hwy. 35, north of Genoa.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials will be left to the family’s discretion. Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker in Viroqua, is serving the family. (608) 637-2100.