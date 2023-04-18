SPARTA—Ralph W. Mantzke, 93, of Sparta, died Friday, April 14, 2023 at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center, Sparta.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with Rev. Jon Hackbarth officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John’s Ev Lutheran Cemetery, Sparta.Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Our family would like to thank all the wonderful compassionate people who served in his care while he was at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center.
