Ramala Kirking

CASHTON—Ramala Kirking, 98, of Cashton, WI, died peacefully at her home, surrounded in love by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Ramala’s life will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited Thursday, March 31, 2022, beginning with a prayer service at 3:45 p.m. followed by visitation from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton, WI. Visitation will also be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

