LA CROSSE — Ramon A. Stelloh of La Crosse, Wis., passed away on June 4, 2023, at Springbrook Memory Care Facility in Onalaska, Wis., at the age of 93.

A Christian Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Barre Mills. Vicar Keith Brassow will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church.

Fredrickson Funeral Homes, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements. More information may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com.