Ramon Olson

Ramon Ingolf Olson
Ramon Ingolf Olson, 95, passed from this earth Wednesday June 26, 2019. He was born Sunday, Nov. 4, 1923, to John F. and Mattie (Davidson) Olson, on the family farm in Purdy Valley. He was confirmed at Bad Axe Lutheran Church in Purdy June 19, 1938, and was married to Evangeline Winnefred Adeline Everson May 8, 1953 by the Rev. O. M. Kleven at the Lutheran parsonage in Viroqua.
Ramon is survived by his son, Randall Elliot (Deborah) Olson; his daughter, Renee Evangeline Olson; his daughter-in-law, Margaret (Daniel) Jensen Milkovich; grandchildren, Brian Andrew (Rykna) Olson, Brent Elliot (Caitlin) Olson, Carl Ramon (Julie) Olson, and Brinne Evangeline Olson; and great-grandchildren, Aria Joy, Eilis Eleanor, Gael Jilayne, Raelyn Grace, Evangeline Rose (Eva) and Johnathan Ramon.
Ramon was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Vangie (2005); his son, Ronald Ellis (2017); and siblings, Margaret Pederson, Peter “Sonny” Olson, Eugene “Cudger” Olson, Gillain Langaard, David “Buddy” Olson, and June Snell.
Ramon was an honest, even-tempered, hard-working, intelligent, kind, humorous, modest, patient, and loving gentleman who lived a long and fruitful life. He was a child of the Great Depression and a member of the “Greatest Generation” who, with only an eighth grade education, managed to, with his beloved wife, Vangie, work hard, raise his family and successfully farm in Purdy for over 50 years. He had one of the best Jersey herds in Vernon County, and one of the most beautiful farms (thanks to Vangie!). He was an Allis Chalmers man, and raised tobacco to help put his children through college. He never missed the Vernon County fair (not even in 2018). His absence at all the local church dinners will be sorely missed this coming fall, and he will be missed by his many friends and family. Blessed be his memory. Rest in Peace, Ramon.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6 at the Thorson Funeral home in Viroqua with Pastor Larry “Bubba” Stegall officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in the Viroqua Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
