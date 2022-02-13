Ramona Faye Yehle

TUCSON, AZ — Beloved wife and sister, respected friend and co-worker, Ramona Yehle passed away January 17, 2022, at Banner University Hospital in Tucson, AZ. She was 69.

Ramona was born in Antigo, Wisconsin October 22, 1952, to Clarence and Vivian Rasmussen (Hitt).

Ramona began her nursing career in Antigo as a CNA at Langlade Memorial Hospital. She then went to Stevens Point in 1970 for her Associate degree then worked at St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point.

In 1976 she moved to La Crosse where she worked for 23 years at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital. During this time she also acquired both Bachelor Science in Nursing (BSN) and Masters of Science in Nursing (MSN). In 1999 she began her career as an Associate Degree Nursing instructor at Western Wisconsin Technical College. While teaching at Western she acquired her PhD in Education.

Ramona retired in 2011, moving to Tucson with her husband, Phil and their two cats. There she worked for the University of Arizona Medical Center, and then later as professor then adjunct professor at American Sentinel University.

Ramona is survived by her husband, Philip, and sisters: Mrs. Jeanne (Terry) Tatro, Mrs. Melodye (Dave) Koles both of Antigo and Sandra (Dave) Igl of Hutchinson, MN.

She’s also survived by three brothers: Kenneth (Juanita) Rasmussen of Deerbrock, Leslie (Mary) Rasmussen of Antigo and Thomas (Diane) Rasmussen of Wausau. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by both her parents and her brother, Richard Rasmussen.

A memorial will be held in her honor this summer in La Crosse.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor can be directed to the Ramona F. Yehle Nursing Scholarship at the Western Technical College Foundation, 304 6th Street North, La Crosse, WI 54601, or online at westerntc.edu.

A full obituary can be found at https://maranamortuarycemetery.com/obituary/dr-ramona-f-yehle/.