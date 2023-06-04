WEST SALEM — Ramona Marie Jolivette, 92,West Salem, Wis., quietly left us the morning of May 24th, 2023. Our hearts are broken, and we are a bit lost — but we are together and so grateful to have been with her on this journey as far as we could take her. Services will be held at Mindoro Lutheran Church, Mindoro, Wis., on June 11 at 3:00 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. There will be food and fellowship immediately following the service. Burial will be at a later date in Neshonoc Cemetery, West Salem. Memorials may be designated to Mindoro Lutheran Church or Spay-Lee Animal Rescue.