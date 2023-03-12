Randal “Randy” J. Bahr, 62, of St. Joseph Ridge, Wis., passed away suddenly on Monday, January 23, 2023. A celebration of life will take place Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose Street, La Crosse, WI 54603. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Wisconsin Public Radio or Coulee Region Humane Society.
Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, La Crosse, is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com.