Randal “Randy” J. Bahr, 62, of St. Joseph Ridge, Wis., passed away suddenly on Monday, January 23, 2023. A celebration of life will take place Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose Street, La Crosse, WI 54603. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Wisconsin Public Radio or Coulee Region Humane Society.