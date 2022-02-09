Randall S. Piper

LA CROSSE—Randall S. Piper, 49, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. Fr. Rick Roberts will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

A luncheon will be held at Cedar Creek Country Club, 2600 Cedar Creek Lane, Onalaska immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send a memorial to Elephants Without Borders “EWB”, Inc., 500 Linwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com