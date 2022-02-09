 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Randall S. Piper

Randall S. Piper

Randall S. Piper

LA CROSSE—Randall S. Piper, 49, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. Fr. Rick Roberts will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

A luncheon will be held at Cedar Creek Country Club, 2600 Cedar Creek Lane, Onalaska immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send a memorial to Elephants Without Borders “EWB”, Inc., 500 Linwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to take screenshots on any device

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News