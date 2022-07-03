 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Randall Scott Brummer

ROCHESTER, Minn. — We are all saddened to announce the death of our son, brother, uncle and cousin, Randall Scott Brummer, 59, who passed away following a battle with Parkinson’s disease on June 19, 2022, at his home in Rochester, Minn.

Randy had a love of muscle cars and trucks, music, playing cards and visiting friends. Earlier, he had also lived in Winona, Minn.

He is survived by his parents: Robert and Judith (Rask) Schulze of La Crescent, Minn.; brother, Steven Brummer of La Crosse, Wis.; sister, Melissa Schulze of Farmington, Minn.; Aunt Sheila Moses of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; uncle, Ronald Rask of West Salem, Wis.; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney Brummer of East Dubuque, Iowa; paternal grandparents: Pat and Evelyn Brummer of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his maternal grandparents: Raymond and Liela Rask of La Crescent; aunts and cousins.

Private services and burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences may given at www. schumacher-kish.com.

