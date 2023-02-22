VIROQUA—Randy A. Sidie, age 60, of Viroqua, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the Mayo Hospital in La Crosse. Randy was born on July 1, 1962, in Viroqua to Larry and Sharon (Nicks) Sidie. Randy graduated from La Farge High School in 1980. Following his graduation, he farmed for a while before moving to Madison. While in Madison, he managed three Citgo gas station at the same time. He also worked at USA Today in Las Vegas. Randy met Verlyn Hanson in 1990 and they married on November 12, 2014, in Waukon, Iowa. Randy and Verlyn lived in Las Vegas before moving to Viroqua. He had a special cat named Babe. Randy was known as a jokester and was great at making people believe everything he said. He also enjoyed flowers, gardening and was a great baker.