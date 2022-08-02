CHIPPEWA FALLS — Randy “Eddy Boy” F. Stewart, 63, of Chippewa Falls passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, as a result of a motorcycle accident in the town of Lafayette. He passed away doing what he really loved to do, riding his Harley Davidson.

Randy was born Oct. 17, 1958, in Eau Claire, the son of Arthur and Elizabeth (Trettin) Stewart.

On Jan. 9, 1981, Randy married Darlene Erickson in Chippewa Falls. He worked for TTM Technologies for many years.

Randy liked to make people laugh by cracking jokes and being the life of the party.

Randy is survived by his wife, Darlene; one son, Travis (Micky) Stewart of Augusta; two brothers: Steve (Kathy) Stewart of Chippewa Falls and Larry (Julie) Stewart of Jim Falls; three sisters: Wendy McDonald of Eau Claire, Kris Johnson of Chippewa Falls and Danette (Brian) Marvin of Menomonie; one granddaughter, Montana; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Bernardine Stewart.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.