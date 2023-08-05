Randy James LeBarron, 67, son of Darrell and Ranita Hager, passed on Saturday, July 29, 2023 after a long struggle with health issues.

Randy served as a U.S. Marine from 1972 to 1980 in active service; then from 1980 to 1990 in the Reserves. He was called back to the Reserves in 2001 until 2006, at which time he retired as a Gunny Seargent.

Randy is survived by his sister, Wendy Hager; his fiancee, Tina Wisely; his daughter, Rita Espinosa; and his son, Joseph LeBarron.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Darrell and Ranita Hager, his birth father, Gary LeBarron, and his brother, Bryon Hager.

Full military service was held August 4, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 109 W. Truman, Nixa, MO 65714. He was dressed in his Marine Dress Blues with all medals. Military Honor Guard gun salute and flag presentation was performed. Condolences may be sent to his home at: 204 W. Lorene Street, Nixa, MO 65714.