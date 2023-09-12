BANGOR—Randy P. Boylan, 69, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. He was born on April 11, 1954, in Beloit, WI to the late Philip J. and Betty J. (Constantineau) Boylan.

Visitation on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville, WI. An open mic will follow at 5:00 PM. Entombment will be privately at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville.

A gathering will be held in theSparta area at a later date. Online condolences may be made atwww.apfelwolfe.com.