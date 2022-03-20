 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Randy Robert Gruntzel

LA CROSSE — Randy Robert Gruntzel, 63, of La Crosse passed away March 14, 2022, at Mayo Hospital surrounded by family. He was born April 12, 1958, to Orville and Velma (Julson) Gruntzel.

He graduated from Logan High School and then moved to Tennessee. He recently moved back to La Crosse to be near family.

He is survived by a daughter, Noreen; sister and brothers: JoAnn Henderson, Ron (Pat), Terry (Rita), Les, David, Dale (Vonda) and Mark along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother; brother, Jerel; sister-in-law, Mary and brother-in-law, Roger Henderson.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Mayo ICU and Mayo Cancer Center for the compassionate care they provided Randy and the family.

A private family gathering will be at later date. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.

