HILLSBORO, WI—Randy S. Reget, 58, of Hillsboro, WI, died on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Hillsboro. He was born in La Crosse, on June 21, 1964, to Edward and Patricia (Mackie) Reget.

Randy loved his family and all his special care providers at Harmony House. He enjoyed get-togethers with his family, loved his car rides, books, cards, cake, and change in his pockets. He really loved all the dogs in the family, and especially enjoyed horseback riding when the opportunity presented itself.

He is survived by his sisters: Susan Reget Ammerman, of Trempealeau, WI, and Mary Ann (Chris) Peterson, of Woodbury, MN, and his brothers: Tim (Peggy) Reget, of Mindoro, WI, and David (Mary) Reget, of La Crosse, WI.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and grandparents.

He was a special guy and will be missed immensely.

A private family service is going to be held.

