COON VALLEY — Ray Duane “Bubba” Ihle, 52, of Coon Valley passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2022. He was born March 4, 1970, in Viroqua to O. Ray and Donna (Hanson) Ihle.

He was born with many challenges which never affected his outlook on life. He was a “ray” of sunshine. He loved to laugh, enjoyed family get-togethers and holidays, his friends at VARC and was an avid Packers fan. Ray participated in Special Olympics from age 8 to present, competing at the local, district and state levels. He participated in basketball, track and field, bowling, bocce ball and softball over the years, winning many medals and ribbons. He also belonged to the Vernon Voices Choir as a charter member.

Ray started his education at Coon Valley Elementary School until third grade and then finished in Viroqua graduating in 1991. He worked at VARC from 1991 to the time of his death. He also worked at the Viroqua School Cafeteria, Hansen’s IGA and Cenex.

Ray is survived by his parents, Ray and Donna; three sisters: Karla (Paul) Lewison, Kristi (Brian) Olson and Karen Ihle all of Coon Valley; nieces and nephews: Gregg (Kathleen) Lewison, Gena (Jon Goettl) Lewison, Danna Olson and Trevor Olson; great-nephews: Wyatt and Everett Lewison and Sam Olson.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Oscar and Virgie Hanson and Orin and Gladys Ihle, and uncles Richard Ihle, La Verne Johnson, Richard Hanson and Larry Hanson.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Rev. Julie Wollman will officiate with burial in the Coon Valley Lutheran Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until service time. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.