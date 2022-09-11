LA CROSSE — Raymond A. Greene, 78, of La Crosse passed away September 8, 2022, at La Crescent Health Services in La Crescent, Minn.
Private services will be held at a later date in Prospect Hill Cemetery in La Crescent, Minn. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The family would like to thank the staff at La Crescent Health Services for the compassionate care provided; each one of you always went above and beyond.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is assisting the family with arrangements.
