WESTBY—Raymond C. Holen, 87, of Westby, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Rev. Julie Wollman will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.