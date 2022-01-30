Raymond E. Beaser

He was born February 18, 1936, in Black River Falls, WI, to Edward and Helen (Stratton) Beaser. Ray graduated from Melrose High School in 1954 and immediately joined the Air Force and was stationed in Goose Bay, Labrador. Upon his stateside return he married Gloria Barrett on August 31, 1962. After returning home, he spent most of his career as a mechanic. Ray spent his free time restoring old tractors and attending and participating in tractor pulls. Ray enjoyed racing his car at the North La Crosse Speedway. Ray went on the La Crosse Freedom Honor Flight from La Crosse to Washington D.C. and felt honored to be able to participate. He was very proud of his grandchildren Hunter and Gabby Hoscheit and looked forward to their Face Times. The last few years were very hard for him, as his Parkinson’s disease really took a toll on him. However, he took most of it with ease with my mom, Gloria, right there by his side to help and care for him daily.