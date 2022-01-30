Raymond E. Beaser

HOLMEN — Raymond E. “Ray” Beaser, 85, of Holmen passed away January 23, 2022, peacefully in the arms of his wife and daughter.
He was born February 18, 1936, in Black River Falls, WI, to Edward and Helen (Stratton) Beaser. Ray graduated from Melrose High School in 1954 and immediately joined the Air Force and was stationed in Goose Bay, Labrador. Upon his stateside return he married Gloria Barrett on August 31, 1962. After returning home, he spent most of his career as a mechanic. Ray spent his free time restoring old tractors and attending and participating in tractor pulls. Ray enjoyed racing his car at the North La Crosse Speedway. Ray went on the La Crosse Freedom Honor Flight from La Crosse to Washington D.C. and felt honored to be able to participate. He was very proud of his grandchildren Hunter and Gabby Hoscheit and looked forward to their Face Times. The last few years were very hard for him, as his Parkinson’s disease really took a toll on him. However, he took most of it with ease with my mom, Gloria, right there by his side to help and care for him daily.
Ray is survived by his wife, Gloria; his daughter, Faith Ann Beaser Rytilahti (Ray); his grandchildren: Hunter and Gabrielle Hoscheit, his brother Marvin Beaser and his constant companion his dog Ellie, several nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Nancy Beaser. He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Helen (Stratton) Beaser and his brother Duane Beaser, his sisters-in-law: Frances Schuldt and Joan Suttinger; and brother-in-law Leo Barrett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to La Crosse Freedom Honor Flight or Mindoro Lutheran Church. A Celebration of Life will be held March 27, 2022, at the Onalaska American Legion, 731 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. Additional details will be announced as they become available. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, is assisting the family in their time of need.