TOMAH—Raymond Ernest Lawrence, 84, of Tomah and formerly of LaFarge, died on June 14, 2022 at the Clark County Rehabilitation Center, Owen. On November 8, 1937, Raymond was born to Ernest and Matilda (Melvin) Lawrence in Stark Township, Wisconsin. After graduating from La Farge High School in 1955, Raymond began farming in Richland County, Wisconsin. Raymond would continue to farm for some time, but eventually began doing construction for a local water and sewer company. During his spare time, Raymond could often be found painting ceramics or searching for coins to complete his vast collection. He also enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren, whom he was extremely proud of. Raymond will be remembered for his generous and loving heart, and he will be dearly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.
Raymond is survived by his children: Litza Lawrence of Tomah, Aletta May Tibbles of New Lisbon, and his foster daughter, Cherryl Ann Leis; his grandchildren: Jessica Taylor, Todd Taylor, Debra Leis, Nathaniel (Hannah) Lawrence; and his step-grandchildren: Jean Haff, Jennifer Leis, Deana Cynthia; his sisters: Geneva Wilson of La Farge, Opal Laufenburg of Mauston, Joanne Mary (Al) Servais of La Crosse, and Geraldine (Albert) Olson of Reedsburg.
Raymond is preceded in death by a son, Ernest Raymond Lawrence; and three sisters: Koletta Steinmitz, Maxine Lehn, and Aletta Mickelson.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11:00 A.M., at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Tomah. Pastor David Dahl will officiate.
Relatives and friends invited to a call on Friday from 10:00 A.M., until the time of the service. A committal service with military honors will be held at Bear Creek Cemetery in La Farge at 1:45 P.M. Online condolences can be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.