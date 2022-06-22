TOMAH—Raymond Ernest Lawrence, 84, of Tomah and formerly of LaFarge, died on June 14, 2022 at the Clark County Rehabilitation Center, Owen. On November 8, 1937, Raymond was born to Ernest and Matilda (Melvin) Lawrence in Stark Township, Wisconsin. After graduating from La Farge High School in 1955, Raymond began farming in Richland County, Wisconsin. Raymond would continue to farm for some time, but eventually began doing construction for a local water and sewer company. During his spare time, Raymond could often be found painting ceramics or searching for coins to complete his vast collection. He also enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren, whom he was extremely proud of. Raymond will be remembered for his generous and loving heart, and he will be dearly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.