Raymond George Becker, 89, of Dakota, MN, died on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Benedictine Living Community in La Crosse. He was born on July 3, 1932 in Cresco, IA to George and Georgina (Hart) Becker. Ray served with the United States Air Force. He married Phyllis Johnson on January 19, 1957 in Nashua, IA. Ray worked as a carpenter in La Crosse for many years. He also enjoyed farming, travelling, camping, and fishing.

He is survived by two sons: Steve (Cheryl) McConnell and Darrell Becker; two grandsons: Brandon (Angela) McConnell and Aaron (Laura) McConnell; four great-grandchildren: Logan, Lauren, McKenna, and Chael McConnell; his special friend Mary Jane Nowlan; a brother Eugene (Mary) Becker; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Phyllis on May 22, 2010, his parents, a sister Darlene (Orville) Karr; two brothers: Ronald and Roger Becker; and two nephews: Brian Becker and Craig Becker.

A gathering for family and friends will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent. A Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 AM. Burial with military honors will be in the LeRoy Lutheran Cemetery in LeRoy, MN. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.