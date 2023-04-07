TOMAH - Raymond J. Marten, 87, of Tomah, died Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Morrow Home in Sparta. He was born to Elmer and Edna (Schueman) Marten on June 18, 1935 in Sparta. His mother died when he was 1, causing him to be raised by his great uncle and great aunt, Charlie and Anna Hoefs and cousins Dorthea and Elmer Hoefs. He was confirmed at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, Indian Creek. He grew up in the Clifton area and was a member of the Tomah High School Graduating Class of 1953. After his graduation he moved down to the Milwaukee area where he met the love of his life. He was united in marriage to Barbara Plunkett on Nov 25, 1955 at Garden Homes Ev. Lutheran Church in Milwaukee by Pastor Erhard Pankow. In 1959, they moved to the Clifton area, where Ray worked for the Clifton Creamery. In 1964 he accepted a position as a Master Off Set Pressman at Fort McCoy, working until his retirement in 1987. After his retirement he took a job as a semi truck driver, it was a job that he truly loved. Ray was always hard working, and did a lot of extra things to help out; mowing and cleaning for people, and mowing the cemeteries at St. Peter's, Clifton, and Pilgrims Rest all around Clifton. Ray was active in the WELS Synod serving at his home Parish St. Peter's on the church council and at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church on the church council, usher, and being a part of the Men's Club. Ray had a friendly and outgoing personality. If he ever met a stranger, they weren't a stranger for long and became friends. He could remember not only the person but how they fit in. He took several trips out west visiting with many extended family and friends. He also enjoyed playing cards, with family and friends. Ray was a dedicated and loving caregiver for Barbara in her later years. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather and brother.