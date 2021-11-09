Raymond J. Sedevie, 80 of rural Coon Valley, passed away peacefully to his heavenly father on Friday, November 5, 2021 at his home with his loving wife Mary by his side.

Living an illustrious life as a successful farmer, taking over the family farm, Ray embraced the soil conservation and trout program, gardening, and partnering with his many fellow farm neighbors to manage and maintain the great land and crops in the valley and on the ridge.

His deep compassion and love of his family and animals was always evident as he showed much pride when many friends and family came to visit the farm.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife Mary (Elsen) Sedevie, his sister Elaine Proksch; his nieces: Bonnie Proksch and Sandra Proksch-Troope; his great-nephew Jerami Harden; and great nieces: Meagan Troope and Alexis Troope, and their children. Also remembering him are his in-laws: Madonna Bahr and family; Peter and Barbara Elsen and family; Tom and Diane Elsen and family; Gary Elsen and family; Clara Ann Elsen, Gus and Brenda Elsen and family; Doug and Diane Elsen and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Albina Sedevie, his parents-in-laws: Peter and Leona Elsen; three brothers-in-law and a nephew in law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday November 10, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Coon Valley. Fr. Matt Marshall will officiate with burial in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until service time. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to Coon Creek Fire and Rescue or St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Coon Valley.