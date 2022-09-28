WEST SALEM—Raymond J. Walter, 85, of West Salem, passed away September 24, 2022, at SpringBrook Village of La Crescent in La Crescent, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 30, 2022, at St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish in West Salem. Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill will celebrate. Burial with military honors will follow in Neshonoc Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m., until the time of Mass, Friday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish in West Salem, or the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion Post 51 of West Salem.

A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements.