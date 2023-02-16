MONONA, IA—Raymond Johan Vangen, 84, of Monona, IA, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids in Cedar Rapids, IA. Raymond was born July 18, 1938, to Johan and Evelyn (Jacobus) Vangen in La Crosse, WI. He graduated from DeSoto High School in 1956. Ray continued his education at Luther College in Decorah, IA, earning a degree in Physical Education.

On June 28, 1958, Ray was united in marriage with Janet Burke in Westby, WI.

Surviving Ray are his wife, Janet Vangen of Monona, IA; two daughters: Vannessia (David) Klinsky of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Kimberly (Patrick) Marshall of Cedar Rapids, IA; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Ray was preceded in death by his son, Jonathon Vangen; and parents, Johan and Evelyn Vangen.

A Visitation will be held from 4:00—7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona, IA. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the church on Friday. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monona, IA, with Rev. Erika Lenth.

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, IA, is assisting the family with arrangements.