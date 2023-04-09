WEST SALEM — Raymond John Miller, Sr., 83, of West Salem, passed away peacefully Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Gundersen Health System. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Church, 3936 County Road B, La Crosse, and burial will be in the Hamilton Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska, and again at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services.