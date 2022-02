LA CROSSE — Raymond K. Dobbs, 83, of La Crosse, WI, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in his home. He was born on July 5, 1938, in Richland Center, WI, to Earl and Evelyn (Coy) Dobbs.

There will be no services at this time. Burial will take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in La Crosse at a later date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.