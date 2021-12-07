SPARTA—Raymond M. Jerome, 92, of Sparta, died on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Morrow Home in Sparta, WI. He was born June 2, 1929 in the township of Burns, to Maynard and Dorothy (Baker) Jerome.

Raymond grew up in the Burns area and served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. He would be stationed in Korea during the war.

Raymond married Eleanor Pfaff on May 12, 1954 in the Presbyterian Church in Bangor, WI. They were married for 67 years.

Raymond enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping up north at Birch Point Resort. He also enjoyed dancing to any kind of music. Raymond would spend time with family and was always willing to help someone.

Raymond worked for Meyer Road Construction, Sparta Foundry and retired from Fort McCoy as a carpenter. He and his wife also owned the Mill Pond Bar in Cataract for 13 years. Raymond was a member of the VFW Post 2112 in Sparta.

Raymond is survived by his wife Eleanor; two sons: Michael (Theresa) and Lynn; daughter Jodi (Bill) Jensen; three grandchildren: Christopher of Melrose, Anthony and Jessica of Sparta; and three great-grandchildren: Luis, Nova and Carson. Raymond is also survived by his brothers: Roger, Maynard, Sid and David; his sisters: Dorothy Christenson and Betty Graack. He is even further survived by two sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Raymond is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Marvin and Harland; and sisters: Ruby Clupitt and Deloris Adams.

Memorial visitation to be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta. Graveside service to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.