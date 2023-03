LA CROSSE — Raymond M. Michalko, 82, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away on March 1, 2023. Ray was born on November 28, 1940, to Paul and Anna Michalko in Blackduck, Minn. Funeral services will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church 1215 Redwood St. Onalaska, Wis., on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. For full obituary, visit couleecremation.com.