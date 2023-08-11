TOMAH—On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Raymond R. Kratche, eighty-one of Tomah passed away at his home surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Tomah American Legion, 800 Wisconsin Ave. A private graveside service will be held in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery with military honors. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.