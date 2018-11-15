Raymond Ross

BLOOMER, Wis. — Raymond E. Ross, 70, of Bloomer passed away Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by family.
Ray was born July 4, 1948, in La Crosse, the second son of Vernon and Elizabeth Ross. On April 18, 1970, he married the love of his life, Barbara (Oliver) Ross. Ray was an operating engineer, Local 139, for over 35 years and worked for American Materials. Ray loved hunting and fishing and traveled from Canada to Texas and all parts in between to hunt. In his younger days, he enjoyed stock car racing and was an excellent driver. He was quite the tinkerer and loved fixing things from engines, tractors and various equipment with moving parts. He was extremely proud of his sons and grandson and would do anything to help them, or for that matter, anyone that needed help. Ray was a man of few words, but at times, had a lot to say! He was very fond of his morning coffee at the local cafe.
Surviving are his mother, Elizabeth Ross of Viroqua; wife, Barb of Bloomer; sons, Robert ‘Buck’ Ross (Angela) of Bloomer and Raymond ‘J.R.’ Ross (Erin) of Chippewa Falls, Wis.; grandson, Zack Ross of Weyehaeuser, Wis.; brothers, John (Cathy) Ross of Stoddard, Roger (Julie) Ross of La Crosse and Jim (Alice) of Champlin, Minn.; sisters, Sara (Matt) Green of Weston, Mo., and Kathy (Greg) Kuhlow of Big Lake, Minn.; in-laws, Paulette Ross of Stoddard, Everett Fleming of Chippewa Falls, Marsha (Dennis) Phillips of Stoddard, Linda (Lenny) Phillips of Stoddard, Robert (Gail) Oliver of Stoddard, Michael Oliver of Genoa, Steven Oliver of Genoa, Donald Oliver of Genoa, Beverly (Richard) Umberger of Genoa, Douglas (Faye) Oliver of Medford, Wis.; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Ray was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Ross; brother, David Ross; sister, Carole Fleming; in-laws. Lyle and Charmaine Oliver; sister-in-law, Katie Oliver; and nephews, Donald Oliver Jr. and Jacob Ross.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1403 Newman St., Bloomer, WI 54724. Pastor Martin Halon will be residing over the funeral service starting at 11 a.m. Immediately following the service, a celebration of life with a light lunch will be held at The Pines Ballroom.
