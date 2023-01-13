Raymond W. Shisler

Ray passed away peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, WI on January 2, 2023 at the age of 73. He was born to Wyatt and Zona Shisler on February 8, 1949. Ray grew up in Tomah and graduated from Tomah Senior High. He started working for the Milwaukee Road in Tomah. He worked for 42 years for the Milwaukee Road and later Soo Line. He enjoyed playing golf, going to garage sales, and building model cars. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and beloved grandfather, Archie Shisler.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Vicki, and his son, Travis (Kristin) Shisler. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Donna (Larry) Caliguire, Sue (Greg) Newman, Barb (Mike) Eirschele, Neva (Brian) Potter, Jim (Kathy) Shisler, and Mike (Kae) Shisler. Further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews and two special friends, Galen Johnson and Larry Trute.

He will be remembered for his mischievous sense of humor, even on your worst day he could make you laugh, and his gentle soul.

Coulee Region Crematorium Group in Onalaska in assisting the family.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.