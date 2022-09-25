LA CROSSE — Rebecca "Becky" Rae Arentz, 59, of La Crosse passed away peacefully September 12, 2022, in her home after a brief illness. She was born July 28, 1963, in La Crosse to Mahlon and Margaret Arentz. Becky was employed by La Crosse Footwear, DHL and most recently worked for Wis-Pak. She is survived by her daughter, Rena (Jeremy) Holland; siblings: Mike (Tami) Arentz, Tom Arentz, Shirley (Paul) Arentz, Sharon Steinmetz, Chuck (Debbie) Arentz, Pat Smith; and her best friend, Chevy. Becky was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother-in-law, Pete Steinmetz. There will be a private family gathering, with a Celebration of Life to be held in her honor at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation of Onalaska is assisting her family.