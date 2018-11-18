BLACK RIVER FALLS/LA CROSSE — Rebecca Ann Hanson of Black River Falls, formerly of La Crosse died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys Campus, Rochester, Minn.
She was born June 27, 1956. Becky to her friends and family, she worked at Garment Factory and then after several years went to work for Norplex. Becky was a very giving person who cared about everyone she met. She was the youngest of her family and had six brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by two brothers, Gary and James Hanson; sister, Debbie (Scott Guenther); and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, in the Prairie Room, with visitation being held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.