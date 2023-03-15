Rebecca Jane Reinarts, 96 of Winona, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at her residence in Winona.

Rebecca was born March 18, 1926, in Winona to Malvina (Rogers) and Francis Davis. She graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1944. On Oct. 25, 1946, she married William H. Reinarts at St. Thomas Pro-Cathedral in Winona. Together they raised 10 children.

She worked with her husband in their business, Reinarts Stained Glass Studio. She was a lifelong resident of Winona and enjoyed life with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, John; daughters: Rebecca Richer and Deborah Cazzola; grandson, Robert Reinarts; and four siblings: Marian Davis; William Davis; Allen Davis and Roberta Wakefield.

Rebecca is survived by her sons: William A. (Randi) Reinarts, Winona; James Reinarts, Buffalo City, Wisconsin; Thomas (Robin) Reinarts, Merritt Island, Florida; and Paul Reinarts, Winona; daughters: Christine Reinarts, Whittier, California; Mary (Curtis) Cain, Denver; and Julie Alberti, Albuquerque, New Mexico; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, with a visitation two hours prior. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Winona, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks memorials be directed to: Winona Area Humane Society, 1112 E. Broadway, Winona, MN 55987; Space Coast Blast Sled Hockey, P. O. Box 560791, Rockledge, FL 32956; or The USA Hockey Foundation Disabled Hockey Fund, Walter L. Bush, Jr. Center, 1775 Bob Johnson Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 8096-4090.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.