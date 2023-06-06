Rebecca “Becky” Rae (Smith) Meyer, 82, loved by all who knew her, peacefully passed away on May 27, 2023. Becky was born Oct. 26, 1940, in Portage, Wisconsin.

She lived in Edgar for many years until ITT brought her to Thorp for her next adventure. This is where she met the love of her life, Norm Meyer, married, moved to Boyd and raised three wonderful children.

Becky had various jobs over the years but was best known for her gift of gab with the Stanley Veterinary Clinic. It was a good thing Doc, Karen, Mike, Pat, Rick or Jon didn’t have to pay her by the word.

Becky could be found tending to her flowers in the yard, listening and dancing to polka music, or cooking amazing food in the kitchen for a houseful of family and friends.

She always enjoyed a trip to the casino or even just a ride around the block. Norm always said she should have been “born on wheels.” She simply enjoyed life. Those who knew her are now left with beautiful memories and a smile in their heart.

She leaves behind her three children: Toni Smith of Stanley, Mark (Cindy) Meyer of Chippewa Falls, Peggy (Edward) Monaghan of Munith, Michigan; her six grandchildren: Austin (Maddie), Ethan, Bryce, Emma, Colton and Ellie; great-grandchildren: Flynn and Willow; her siblings: Sharon (Kenneth) Hamann of Wausau, Wisconsin, Sally (Mark) Koltis of Thorp, Tami (Robert) Rogus of Thorp; many nieces, nephews and countless others who loved and adored her. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband, Norman Meyer; parents, Gordon and Eileen (Rabbitt) Smith; sisters: Kathleen and Peggy Smith, father and mother in-law, Victor and Irma (Koepl) Meyer.

Special thank you to the Country Terrace care team, Heartland Hospice and Plombon Funeral Services. Private graveside services will be held at a later time.