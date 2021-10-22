 Skip to main content
Regina A. "Reggie" Shutter

Regina A. “Reggie” Shutter, 81, of Tomah, went to meet her Lord on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving family after a short courageous battle with cancer.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11:00 AM, at Queen of Apostles Parrish at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 315 Monroe St Tomah. Monsignor David Kunz and Father Sam McCarty will officiate. Burial will be at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Luxemburg.

A Parrish Rosary will be recited on Tues at the church at 9:15 AM followed by a time of visitation until the time of the service.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

