Regina Lee Lewison
AURORA, Ill. -- Regina Lee Lewison, 71, of Aurora passed away Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born June 8, 1947, in Viroqua, the daughter of the late Selmer L. and Helen L. (Hanson) Lewison.
She was raised in a rural Wisconsin community composed of hard-working folks of Norwegian heritage. Gina spent her earlier years singing with a church quartet. In her later years she enjoyed garage sales and selling items on E Bay. Gina graduated from Viroqua High School in 1965. She attended Winona Business College in Winona, Minn. Upon graduation, she moved to California, taking a job with the Hartford Insurance Company, in policy issuance area. Gina spent several years in California, before moving back to Wisconsin, staying with The Hartford Insurance Group, in Milwaukee. She spent next 20 years working in several locations for Hartford, ending up as assistance office administration manager in the Des Moines, Iowa, and Cincinnati offices. She then returned to Wisconsin to work for Marsh McLennan Agency as underwriter in Milwaukee, finally ending her career at Traveler's in Naperville.
She is survived by her two siblings, Gary, and Rebecca Lewison.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dale M. Lewison, who just passed away Dec. 12, 2018.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at noon Saturday, Jan. 26, at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, Ill., 60554. Private graveside service will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, Bristol, Ill. For further information please call (630) 466-1330, or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.