TOMAH—Regina T. George, age 97, of Tomah, WI, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was born August 20, 1924, to John and Elizabeth (Kastl) Rerucha in Bruno, Nebraska.

Regina was united in marriage to Richard George in 1958. She was a member of the 3rd Order of St. Francis for 52 years.

She is survived by her son, Christopher George and her daughter, Monica Hresil, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Elizabeth, her husband, Richard, her sister, Zita, and two brothers: Frank and Louis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Catholic Parish in Tomah, Wisconsin. Father Sam McCarty will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Tomah, Wisconsin. Family and friends are invited for visitation Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.