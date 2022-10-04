Renee Walz passed away on Sept. 30, 2022, at the age of 75 after a brave fight with lung cancer.

She graduated with the Winona High School class of 1965, where she was lucky enough to make some wonderful, lifelong friends.

She is survived by her son Aaron Nissalke and his sons, Gabriel and Jake; her sister, Sandy (Jim) Swearingen, and their daughters, Kelly and Karen, and son, Jack; brother, Jack Walz, and his sons, Trevor and Blake. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Ryan in 2009.

After high school, she attended the University of Minnesota for two years and accepted a position working at Peerless Chain, Winona, in the purchasing department. She started Piccadilly LTD. in 1969. She and her mom operated the store in downtown Winona for 17 years until it was sold. She married the love of her life, Bruce Merrill, in 2000 and they lived in Winona for the next 20+ years. At the same point in time, she took a position at Western Dairyland, a Community Action Agency in Independence, Wisconsin, as business development director and managed a program designed to serve clients in Eau Claire, Jackson, Trempealeau and Buffalo counties.

It assisted over 250 small businesses to find financing and to gain the skills necessary to open their business.