WEST SALEM — Reuben Hundt, 91, of West Salem passed away Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at Mulder Healthcare Facility in West Salem.
He was born June 18, 1927, in La Crosse, to Hubert and Anna (Schroer) Hundt. He grew up on the family farm in rural Coon Valley. After leaving home, he served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On July 10, 1954, he married Juliet “Judy” Trehus and together they had eight children. She preceded him in death in 1997. Reuben worked at Trane Company in La Crosse for 41 years, until his retirement in 1988. After retirement, Reuben and Judy enjoyed traveling, trips to the casino and spending time with family and friends. After Judy’s passing, Reuben found a companion in Betty Thomas of La Crosse. Reuben and Betty enjoyed their happy hour visits to Schmidty’s and Betty’s Sports Inn. He also enjoyed golfing with his nephews, his daily visits to the grocery store and a good game of euchre. He will be greatly missed by all.
Reuben is survived by daughters, Terry (Fred) Miller, of West Salem, Pam Hundt of Trempealeau, sons, David (Jackie) Trehus of La Crosse, Brian (Annette) Hundt of Onalaska, Rod Hundt of Abilene, Texas, and Corey Hundt of West Salem; grandchildren, Erika (Kelly) Crusan, Nick Miller, Jenny (Jason) Lulloff, Anna Hundt, Brittney (Danny) Holtan, Laura Hundt, Adam Bakke, Alyssa Bakke, Danielle Hundt, Amber (Stephen) Torrez, Kelsey (Jared) Daniel, Thomas Trehus, Josh Hundt, Colin Hundt; and seven great-grandchildren. He is further survived by sister, Mary Ann (Jack) Weier of West Bend, Wis.; brother-in-law, Leslie Zibrowski of Onalaska; sisters-in-law, Virginia Trehus of La Crescent, Minn., and Elsie Trehus of Racine, Wis.; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, three brothers and six sisters, Reuben was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; sons, Tim and Daniel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel, 200 West Ave. S. Pastor Stephanie Steiner will officiate. Burial with military honors provided by Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52, will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning at the funeral home.
