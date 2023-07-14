Reuben A. Foth Jr, 89, of Tomah, Wisconsin formerly of Crystal Lake, Illinois, died on June 25, 2023, at Crest View Nursing Facility in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. He was born May 14, 1934, to Reuben Sr. and Adeline Foth in Sparta, Wisconsin. Reuben is a Tomah High School graduate. During Reuben’s youth he grew up on the family farm in rural Tomah. After graduating high school, he joined the navy. He soon learned he could not swim, which led him to join the Army shortly after. In his younger years, he spent his time as a dedicated stock car racer in central Wisconsin and operated a service station in Tomah. Reuben was an avid racing fan. This passion began when he started racing, helping to pay the bills on the family farm. He raced with Dick Trickle and even beat him a time or two. They were very good friends. Later he married Sharon Fronfee. This union gave him 4 daughters. They later divorced. Reuben moved to Illinois to take work in construction which was his passion. He found the love of his life, Barbara Wildes, when she cared for his mother in Wisconsin. Reuben and Barbara married and moved with him to Illinois. To this union a son, Rodney Foth was born. His devoted wife Barbara (Wildes) Foth , 76, preceded him in death on January 1, 2022, due to health complications in Illinois. Barbara was in the medical field most of her career, devoted wife and grandmother. Since that time Reuben, after 43 years, moved back to Wisconsin and resided at Crest View Nursing Facility until the time of his death. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Barbara (Wildes) Foth, and sister, Inez. He is survived by sister Delores, sons, Rodney Foth and Juston Wildes, 4 daughters, Cindy, Diann, Denise and Kim, 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandson and many other relatives and friends. A Visitation will be held for Reuben and Barbara on Friday, July 14th from 9am-12pm Noon at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E Monowau St, Tomah. A private family burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.