LA CROSSE—Rev. Curtis J. Blair, 70, of La Crosse passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 23, 2022 at The Community Church of the Nazarene; 1831 George St., La Crosse, WI 54603. Rev. Steven Larrabee will officiate. Burial with military honors provided by American Legion Post 52 La Crosse will take place in Woodlawn North Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel; 200 West Ave. S. Visitation will continue at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services. To read the entire obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.