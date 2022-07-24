Rev. Dr. Charles D. Gavin, Jr. passed away July 18, 2022, at the age of 83. “Chuck,” as he preferred to be called, lived a life that was extraordinary, both personally and professionally. His giving, and most gracious journey in life includes a 63-year marriage to his wife, Sally Gavin and together they had 3 children: Dr. Tim Gavin (and Kreea Ashton) of St. Louis Park, Minn.; Kelley Gavin Lee (and Hai Nguyen) of Auburn, Wash., and Dr. Mike Gavin (and Kimberly Gavin) of Onalaska, Wis. His grandchildren include: Caitlin Gavin Betty (and Scot Betty) of Fort Meyers, Fla.; Chandler Gavin of San Francisco, Calif.; Connor Gavin of Minneapolis, Minn.; Courtney Lee Garay (and Alvaro Garay) of Durham, N.C.; and Cooper Lee of Bellevue, Wash. His great-granddaughter is Nova Ray Betty of Fort Meyers, Fla.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eunice Gavin of Eau Claire, Wis., and his sister, Mary Jo (and Rev. Ron) Jackson of Bristol, Conn. His survivors include is siblings: Ann (and Ken) Meunier of Westby, Wis.; Sue Peterson of Bloomington, Minn.; and his sister-in-law, Gloria and (Dr. Dave) Weiss of Eau Claire, Wis.

After graduating from Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minn., Chuck served his professional life for 22 years as a Pastor in the ELCA leading multiple Lutheran church communities together with a campus ministry at Indiana University. Committed to being a lifelong learner, Chuck returned to graduate school at Luther Seminary at the age of 48 to pursue his dream of teaching religion at the college level. Upon earning his Ph.D, he began the second phase of his professional life teaching religion and philosophy at Waldorf College, in Forest City, Iowa.

Chuck’s passions included many things such as relentless reading of The New York Times, poetry, Bible Studies, discussion groups, traveling, studying the life of Martin Luther, and indulging in any kind of pie or baked good. Their yellow Labrador Retriever, “Erin,” successfully won Chuck’s heart as the most loyal and loving canine friend who often received many perks including occasional ice cream.

Chuck also loved learning about every ounce of his Irish heritage and/or traditions. Therefore, we will be celebrating his life and love of his Irish roots in a service to be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church; 202 W. Grand Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54703. (Masks are required).

Visitation with the family will occur from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. A committal service will be held privately with the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts promoting literacy or assistance living with ALS can be made to Chippewa Valley Literacy or The ALS Association of Wisconsin. Chippewa Valley Literacy 510 S. Farwell ST Eau Claire, WI 54701 www.chippewavalleyliteracy.org. The ALS Association Attn.: Annie Maloney in Memory of Charles Gavin 3333N. Mayfair Rd. Suite 104 Wauwatosa, WI 53222 www.als.org/wisconsin.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.