Rev. Leland Elroy Evenson

Leland (Lee) Evenson, 89, died peacefully on Dec. 2, 2022, at home with his loving family at his side. Lee was born March 22, 1933 in Hanska, Minnesota, to his proud parents Alice and Gordon Evenson. He loved growing up on the family farm with siblings Gene, Anita and Larry.

Lee graduated from Madelia High School in 1950. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Augsburg College, in Minneapolis in 1954. He then attended Augsburg Theological Seminary, where he was ordained as a Lutheran minister in 1957.

Lee served as pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Kintyre, North Dakota. His second call took him to Bethel Lutheran in La Crosse. In 1968, Lee became pastor at Vision of Glory in Plymouth, Minnesota. And finally completing his 60+ year ministry at Resurrection Lutheran in Monticello, Minnesota. His life's passion and focus was serving Jesus and pointing others to the good news of His saving grace.

In 1954, he married Merriam Anderson, and together they had three children: Mark, Shanna and Scott. Sadly, Merriam passed away in 1987. In 1989, he married Barbara Reid, and they were together until she passed away in November 2022.

Ministry was not just an occupation for Lee; it was how he lived his life. He served with wisdom, passion, joy and humility. One of his favorite sayings was, "Life is all about relationships: your relationship with God, relationship with family and relationship with others."

A great storyteller, he loved talking about the tornado hitting his childhood farm, spending the night in the one-room schoolhouse during the 1940 Armistice Day blizzard and many other inspiring tales. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, traveling and spending time with family and cherished friends.

Lee is survived by his children: Mark (Marilou) Evenson, Shanna (Todd) Halvorsen and Scott (Karen) Evenson; grandsons: Spencer Evenson, Nate (Ali) Gonzales, Leland Gonzales, Ryan Evenson, Alex Evenson, Justin Evenson; stepchildren: Ryan Reid, Bryan Reid and Lauren (Jeff) Meyer; step-grandchildren: Riley (Sarah) Meyer and Reid Meyer; brother, Larry Evenson; along with many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Merriam Evenson; wife, Barbara Evenson; mother, Alice Evenson; father, Gordon Evenson; brother, Gene Evenson; and sister, Anita Svanes.

A time of tributes & sharing will be held at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Vision of Glory Church, 13200 Hwy. 55, Plymouth, MN. A celebration of life service will be held at noon Jan. 19 at Church of the Open Door, 9060 Zanzibar Lane N., Maple Grove, MN. Memorials preferred to Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9300 Jason Ave. NE, Monticello, MN 55362.