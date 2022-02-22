 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rev. Ronald G. Dommer

ONALASKA—Rev. Ronald G. Dommer, 89, of Onalaska, went to his eternal home on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at McKinley Memorial Gardens in Winamac, IN. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Pastor Dommer’s complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

