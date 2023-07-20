With heavy hearts, we share the news of the peaceful passing of Rhoda Leann Alexander, a remarkable woman who touched the lives of all who knew her, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Rhoda was preceded in death by her infant brother and her father, Gary Alexander.

She will be forever in the hearts of her mother, Mary Ann (Glass) Alexander; her husband, Kelly Alexander; her children: Ryan Sternke, Dana (Curtis) Ryals, and Molly Sternke (Benjamin Bain); her step-children: Holly (Adam) Hansen and Ryan (Jessie) Alexander; her grandchildren: Lewis and Emerson, Kane and Grace, Christian and Carter; her sister, Debra Alexander (Michael Mulvaney); her two brothers: Michael (Angie) Alexander and Steven (Thereasa) Alexander as well as many other family members and friends.

Her full obituary can be found at www.rothfamilycremation.com.