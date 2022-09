HOLMEN — Richard A. Granum, 89, of Holmen passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Halfway Creek Lutheran Church, W6016 Co. Rd. W, Holmen. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Military Honors will immediately follow the service outside the church. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.